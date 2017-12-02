SIU investigating after man shot by police responding to home invasion in Scarborough

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect in a home invasion was shot by police in a schoolyard in Scarborough.

The Special Investigations Unit said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday after police were called to the scene of a home invasion on Benshire Drive in Toronto’s east end.

Jason Gennaro, spokesperson for the SIU, said officers arrived and saw people fleeing into an elementary school, and officers pursued them on foot into the schoolyard.

A suspect drew a firearm on the officers and a 25-year-old man was shot by police.

READ MORE: SIU investigating Toronto police arrest of man who had altercation with TTC, Uber

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was originally reported that two officers were injured but Gennarro said there were no injuries to police during the incident.

Police said the other suspects are still at large.

Gennarro said he will be speaking to police to see if there is a public safety issue.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the investigation.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Benshire Dr + Jarwick Dr

-Suspect drew gun on officers

-Male shot by police

-Injuries not life threatening

-He has been taken to hospital

-2 officers also being treated

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 2, 2017

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

—With files from The Canadian Press