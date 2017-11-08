SIU investigating Toronto police arrest of man who had altercation with TTC, Uber
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a man in Toronto after he engaged in two altercations with an Uber driver and TTC personnel.
The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto police were called to Parliament and Front streets downtown around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
A man had reportedly became involved in an altercation with an Uber driver, followed by an altercation with someone from the TTC.
The SIU said officers located the 30-year-old man and that there was a struggle while arresting him at the scene.
The suspect was transported to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has video evidence of the incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
