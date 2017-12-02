Kelowna Rockets beat Spokane Chiefs
The Kelowna Rockets improved their record to 16-8-2-1 with a 4-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs Friday night.
The win is redemption for the Rockets 6-2 loss against the Chiefs on November 22.
Kelowna goals came from Carsen Twarynski, Nolan Foote, Liam Kindree and Dillon Dube.
The Rockets took the win despite the Chiefs out shooting them 33-25. James Porter was on net.
Kelowna is back in the bus and will host the Kootenay Ice Saturday night.
