Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Marlies win AHL’s Calder Cup

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2026 8:15 am
1 min read
Toronto Marlies defenseman Dakota Mermis (36) hoists the Calder Cup after the Toronto Marlies won Game 5 of the AHL Calder Cup Final over the Chicago Wolves in Toronto on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Toronto Marlies defenseman Dakota Mermis (36) hoists the Calder Cup after the Toronto Marlies won Game 5 of the AHL Calder Cup Final over the Chicago Wolves in Toronto on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Marlies have won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup.

Vinni Lettieri’s power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner as the Marlies edged the Chicago Wolves 4-3 on Friday in Game 5 of the best-of-seven championship series.

Toronto won the series 4-1 for the team’s second AHL title. The Marlies also won in 2018.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jacob Quillan also scored in the second period for Toronto, the minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Maple Leafs. Landon Sim had a goal with 28 seconds left in the first to cut Chicago’s lead to 2-1.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'WNBA franchise awarded to Toronto, 1st outside of U.S.'
WNBA franchise awarded to Toronto, 1st outside of U.S.
Story continues below advertisement

Artur Akhtyamov made 27 saves in net for the win.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Akhtyamov won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the AHL playoffs. The 24-year-old Akhtyamov, a fourth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft, went 15-7 with a 2.22 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 playoff appearances.

Felix Under Sorum scored twice and added an assist for the Wolves. Josiah Slavin had the other goal, and Cayden Primeau stopped 19 shots in net.

Toronto went 16-8 through the post-season, winning 10 of its last 13 games. The Marlies defeated the Rochester Americans (2-1), the Laval Rocket (3-2), the Cleveland Monsters (3-2) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-2) before eliminating Chicago to become just the third team in AHL history to win five series in one playoff year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices