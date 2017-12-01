Elderly woman beaten with a baseball bat during home invasion: RCMP

A Slave Lake, Alta. woman was taken to hospital after a home invasion during which police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Slave Lake RCMP said officers responded after a man broke in and was confronted by the homeowners early Friday morning. A struggle resulted in the woman being hit multiple times with the bat, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Charges are pending against a 19-year-old from Grimshaw. Police said the victim does not know the suspect and the motive is unclear at this time.