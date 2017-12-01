Elderly woman beaten with a baseball bat during home invasion: RCMP
A Slave Lake, Alta. woman was taken to hospital after a home invasion during which police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.
Slave Lake RCMP said officers responded after a man broke in and was confronted by the homeowners early Friday morning. A struggle resulted in the woman being hit multiple times with the bat, police said.
READ MORE: 5 charged, loaded shotgun seized after violent home invasion in Sherwood Park
The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
Charges are pending against a 19-year-old from Grimshaw. Police said the victim does not know the suspect and the motive is unclear at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.