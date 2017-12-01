5 charged, loaded shotgun seized after violent home invasion in Sherwood Park

Two teens are among five people facing numerous charges after a violent home invasion in Sherwood Park early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home invasion in the Lakeland Ridge area shortly before 2 a.m., the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday. Police said the victim told them three men forced their way into the home, and showed them a gun before demanding cash.

Police did not explain how but said the victim was able to get to a safe place and call police. Mounties said the victim suffered minor injuries after being assaulted in the incident.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area with several people inside and tried to stop it but the vehicle sped away and drove “at a high rate of speed” into Edmonton. Police said at some point the vehicle hit a guardrail in the northwest part of the city, leaving it undriveable. All five people inside were arrested and a loaded shotgun was found inside when the vehicle was searched.

The RCMP said they believe the victim was targeted in the home invasion and that they knew the suspects.

Taylor Jean Fleming, age 18, of Edmonton, is charged with robbery with a firearm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence/registration, unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Avhijot Singh Bhamra, age 19, of Beaumont, is charged with robbery with a firearm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence/registration, assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and three counts of failing to comply.

Engel Isidoro Fernandez, age 23, of Sherwood Park, is charged with robbery with a firearm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence/registration and two counts of failing to comply.

Andrew James Gillis, age 23, of Edmonton, is charged with robbery with a firearm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence/registration, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats, assault, pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized and three counts of failing to comply.

Jody Conrad Whitford, age 30, of Edmonton, is charged with robbery with a firearm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence/registration, assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All five of the accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.