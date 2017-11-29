Crime
November 29, 2017
Updated: November 29, 2017 7:12 pm

4 arrested after Burnaby man tied up, robbed in violent home invasion

Four men were arrested following a Burnaby home invasion.

Burnaby RCMP arrested four people in connection with a violent home invasion in Burnaby on Wednesday morning.

Mounties said officers were called to a home in the 4600-block of Bond Street around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a home invasion in progress.

One occupant of the home was assaulted, tied up and robbed. Another resident managed to escape and call the police. The 51-year-old male victim suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital for treatment.

Four men were arrested within minutes of attempting to flee the scene, RCMP said.

