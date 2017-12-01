Okanagan man jailed for trying to peddle party drug from China

The suspicious package destined to West Kelowna from China was intercepted by law enforcement authorities in March 2015.

Now one of two men charged in the case is behind bars.

RCMP say the package contained 12.7 kilograms of ethylone.

It’s a banned party drug known on the streets as MDEA or eve.

Its psychoactive effects are similar to ecstasy or amphetamines.

Steven Robert Allen, 22, has pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Ethan Louis Dillon has a trial date in March.