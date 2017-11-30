Rally happening Thursday to protest AHS cancelling Edmonton fertility services

A rally is taking place Thursday at the Alberta legislature, to protest a decision by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to discontinue non-insured fertility services at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women in Edmonton.

One in six Alberta couples struggle with fertility issues, and the clinic in Edmonton looked after patients from across northern Alberta.

But at the beginning of November, news came out that as of February 2018, the clinic would no longer provide non-insured fertility services such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The Regional Fertility and Women’s Endocrine Clinic at the hospital would also discontinue donor egg and sperm programs. The clinic will remain open and continue to offer insured services to patients, such as cancer screening and high-risk pregnancy care.

The news sparked a public outcry: not only from hundreds of patients left wondering what would happen to them but also from one of the physicians who worked at the highly specialized facility.

Reproductive endocrinology specialist Dr. Tarek Motan called the closure a “tragedy of all tragedies” and said he doesn’t think Alberta Health Services and the government “actually understands how important families are to Albertans.”

Friends of Medicare and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees also spoke out against the decision.

AHS said it is a publicly funded health-care organization that must focus on publicly funded services.

A petition pushing to keep the fertility services grew quickly. In the three weeks since it launched, the petition has been signed nearly 25,000 times as of Thursday morning.

The rally at the Alberta legislature gets underway at noon. About an hour before the rally was set to begin, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman issued a statement about fertility access.

“Alberta families are always foremost in my mind,” Hoffman said, adding the departure of two physicians from the Lois Hole clinic to join Edmonton’s only other fertility facility — the privately run Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine — has led to uncertainty and stress for many families.

“Alberta Health Services will continue to provide all the same publicly insured services it has done through the Lois Hole clinic, and will assist patients throughout the transition if they wish to move to the private clinic,” Hoffman said.

“Some of the affected families will be speaking at the legislature today. Earlier this week, I invited them to meet with me and discuss what the way forward could look like. I will be meeting with some of them in the coming days and my door will always be open.”

