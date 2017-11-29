Abbotsford man Iqbal Singh Gill gets 17 years in prison for wife Kulwinder Gill’s 2009 death

An Abbotsford man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his wife has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Iqbal Singh Gill will serve 10 years behind bars, after being granted seven years credit for time served.

Gill was charged with the murder of his wife Kulwinder Kaur Gill in 2013.

She was run down by a pickup truck as she walked along Townshipline Road on the night of April 28, 2009.

Her husband flagged down police and led them to a ditch where her body was found. Investigators found a vehicle believed to be the one used in the crime about an hour and a half later.

Gill was originally charged with first-degree murder, as were 26-year-old Gurpreet Singh Atwal of Abbotsford and and 28-year-old Jaspreet Singh Sohi of Surrey.

A fourth man, 26-year-old Surrey resident Sukhpal Singh Johal, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact.

Johal and Sohi have already been sentenced, while Atwall is expected to face trial next year.

-With files from Paula Baker