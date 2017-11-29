Halifax police investigating after assault call in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they were called to an assault in progress in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
Police say they responded to a home on Murray Hill Drive.
READ: Halifax police investigating after man found unconscious, injured on Maitland Street
A 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
A 54-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Police say the two people know each other and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.