Halifax police investigating after assault call in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they were called to an assault in progress in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a home on Murray Hill Drive.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 54-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police say the two people know each other and the investigation is ongoing.