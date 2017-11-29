Crime
November 29, 2017 11:56 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 12:57 pm

Halifax police investigating after man found unconscious, injured on Maitland Street

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
Police in Halifax are investigating after a man was found unconscious and injured Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of an injured man near the 2200-block of Maitland Street at around 10 p.m.

They found a 40-year-old man on the ground unconscious and with injuries to his face and head.

EHS transported the man to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness reported seeing another man walking away from the injured person towards Gottingen Street on Cornwallis Street. Police are looking to speak to this man, who is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

