‘Daddy, I want the Grey Cup:’ Argos’ Matt Black delivers on a promise to his daughter

Matt Black’s daughter Ava is a bit too young to remember the Toronto Argos last Grey Cup victory in 2012.

But this time around, she’s been cheering on her father — and the Argonauts defensive back was able to deliver on a promise to bring the Cup home as the Argos beat the Calgary Stampeders in the title game on Sunday.

“Earlier in the year, she said ‘Daddy, I want the Grey Cup, I want you to bring home the Grey Cup,'” Black recalled on the Kelly Cutrara show on AM640 on Monday. “And I looked at her, smiling, and said, ‘We’ll bring you home the Grey Cup, Ava, don’t worry.'”

LISTEN: Defensive back Matt Black joins the Kelly Cutrara Show on AM640

“I’m just so happy and thrilled for her that she’s going to get a chance to bring it to her school,” the 32-year-old said.

“Because the last time we won it, she was six months old. We stuck her in the top of the cup.”

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts win Grey Cup with 27-24 victory over Calgary Stampeders

The Argos pulled off a 27-24 upset against their 2012 Grey Cup rivals on a snowy field at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Sunday.

There were just eight seconds left in the game when Black intercepted Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in the end zone, clearing the way for the Argos’ 17th Grey Cup victory.

“The trajectory of the ball just looked like, hey this is going to be something I can make a play on and sure enough, I was able to come down with it, and you know, we’re 2017 Grey Cup champs now,” Black said.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts to celebrate Grey Cup victory with rally at Nathan Phillips Square

Argos legend Michael (Pinball) Clemons suggested it was one of the team’s greatest-ever plays, Black said.

“I can’t for one second believe that,” Black told Cutrara. “You know, this is a very storied franchise and there have been a lot of great players that have made phenomenal plays in big games.”

Black, a Toronto native has spent nine seasons with the team. He was released by the Argos in August after tearing his groin but returned later to replace an injured player.

–With a file from The Canadian Press