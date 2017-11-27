Canada
November 27, 2017 6:26 am

Toronto Argonauts to celebrate Grey Cup victory with rally at Nathan Phillips Square

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto Argonauts second-year receiver DeVier Posey explains his emotions after beating the Calgary Stampeders.

A A

A Grey Cup celebration rally is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square following a thrilling victory by the Toronto Argonauts over the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.

The event, which will take place between 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., will allow fans to honour the 105th Grey Cup champions.

Story continues below

The Argonauts won their 17th Grey Cup in franchise history on Sunday, edging the Stampeders 27-24 in a wild, snowy game in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts win Grey Cup with 27-24 victory over Calgary Stampeders

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Argos the lead with 53 seconds left.

Toronto’s Matt Black intercepted a Bo Levi Mitchell pass in the end zone with eight seconds remaining to seal the win.

Calgary, which registered a 15-2-1 record in 2016, dropped a stunning 39-33 overtime decision last year to an Ottawa Redblacks team that finished the regular season with an 8-9-1 mark.

The Stampeders had a 13-4-1 record this year while Toronto finished atop the East Division at 9-9.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
105th Grey Cup
2017 Grey Cup
Argonauts
Argos
Calgary Stampeders
CFL Football
Grey Cup
grey cup 2017
Grey Cup result
grey cup score
Nathan Phillips Square
Stampeders
Stamps Argos
Toronto Argonauts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News