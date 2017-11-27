Toronto Argonauts to celebrate Grey Cup victory with rally at Nathan Phillips Square

A Grey Cup celebration rally is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square following a thrilling victory by the Toronto Argonauts over the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.

The event, which will take place between 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., will allow fans to honour the 105th Grey Cup champions.

The Argonauts won their 17th Grey Cup in franchise history on Sunday, edging the Stampeders 27-24 in a wild, snowy game in Ottawa.

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Argos the lead with 53 seconds left.

Toronto’s Matt Black intercepted a Bo Levi Mitchell pass in the end zone with eight seconds remaining to seal the win.

Calgary, which registered a 15-2-1 record in 2016, dropped a stunning 39-33 overtime decision last year to an Ottawa Redblacks team that finished the regular season with an 8-9-1 mark.

The Stampeders had a 13-4-1 record this year while Toronto finished atop the East Division at 9-9.

–With a file from The Canadian Press