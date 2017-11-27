Driver of minivan dead after head-on collision with dump truck on Hwy. 9 west of Newmarket

A man has been killed in a head-on collision between a dump truck and minivan on Hwy. 9 in Schomberg, Ont., just west of Newmarket.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Periscope that the incident took place on Hwy. 9 between the 11th and 12th concession on Monday morning.
The driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and emergency crews had to work to extricate him.
Emergency crews from ORNGE tended to the man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The collision reconstruction team is on scene investigating.
The highway has been closed between the two concessions.
