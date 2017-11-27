Driver of minivan dead after head-on collision with dump truck on Hwy. 9 west of Newmarket

A man has been killed in a head-on collision between a dump truck and minivan on Hwy. 9 in Schomberg, Ont., just west of Newmarket.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Periscope that the incident took place on Hwy. 9 between the 11th and 12th concession on Monday morning.

The driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and emergency crews had to work to extricate him.

Emergency crews from ORNGE tended to the man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision reconstruction team is on scene investigating.

The highway has been closed between the two concessions.

Fatal collision: #Hwy9 between 11th/12th Con. King On. closed for police investigation. pic.twitter.com/XqF1cpKCRw — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 27, 2017

Person has now been pronounced dead on scene, @Ornge is clearing. Driver of dump truck has minor injuries. Highway 9 to be closed for several hours. @simcoecountyPS https://t.co/xKhch6WqQD — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 27, 2017