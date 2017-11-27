Vancouver Canucks lose 4-3 to Rangers after a shootout
The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-3 to the Rangers in New York Sunday night, in a shootout that went seven rounds.
Jake Virtanen, Loui Eriksson, and Sam Gagner all scored goals for Vancouver, while Jesper Fast, Michael Grabner, and Jimmy Vesey tied it up for the New York Rangers.
Jimmy Vesey also scored the tiebreaking goal in the seventh round of the shootout, getting New York the W.
Sunday’s game was also Alex Edler’s 700th career NHL game.
Vancouver will next face off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
