November 23, 2017 5:00 am

Canucks make it two in a row on the road

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Canucks scooped up another win on the road Sunday night, against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, 5-2.

Rookie Brock Boeser scored two goals for Vancouver, former Penguin Derrick Pouliot scored his first goal as a Canuck against his former team, as well another former Penguin Brandon Sutter scored a goal, as did Loui Eriksson.

Anders Nilsson made 42 saves for the Canucks.

Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel scored the team’s only goals of the game while Matt Murray made 31 saves.

The Canucks continue their road trip in New Jersey on Friday.

 

