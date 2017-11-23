Canucks make it two in a row on the road
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, 5-2.
Rookie Brock Boeser scored two goals for Vancouver, former Penguin Derrick Pouliot scored his first goal as a Canuck against his former team, as well another former Penguin Brandon Sutter scored a goal, as did Loui Eriksson.
Per @EliasSports: @BBoeser16 is the fourth rookie in @Canucks history to record multiple goals in consecutive team games. #NHLStats #VANvsPIT pic.twitter.com/l6RnnAyI8T
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 23, 2017
Anders Nilsson made 42 saves for the Canucks.
Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel scored the team’s only goals of the game while Matt Murray made 31 saves.
The Canucks continue their road trip in New Jersey on Friday.
