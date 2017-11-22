Sports
November 22, 2017 6:11 am
Updated: November 22, 2017 6:29 am

Canucks open road trip with a win in Philadelphia

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Vancouver Canucks' Reid Boucher, front, is checked by Philadelphia Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, of France, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday February 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Flyers in Philadelphia Tuesday night, 5-2.

Brock Boeser scored twice for the Canucks, Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist, Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal and Loui Eriksson scored on an empty net and had an assist.

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks.

Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek each scored a goal.

The Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth was eventually replaced in goal by Brian Elliott in the second period.

The Canucks won’t have a day off to rest, they are back on the ice on Wednesday when they take on Pittsburgh.

