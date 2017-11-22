Canucks open road trip with a win in Philadelphia
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Flyers in Philadelphia Tuesday night, 5-2.
Brock Boeser scored twice for the Canucks, Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist, Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal and Loui Eriksson scored on an empty net and had an assist.
Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks.
“It was a good road win. They came at us early and Markstrom was there. Our push back was great and we were able to close it out. Nice start to the trip.” – Gaunce
Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek each scored a goal.
The Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth was eventually replaced in goal by Brian Elliott in the second period.
The Canucks won’t have a day off to rest, they are back on the ice on Wednesday when they take on Pittsburgh.
