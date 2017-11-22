Canucks open road trip with a win in Philadelphia

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Flyers in Philadelphia Tuesday night, 5-2.

Brock Boeser scored twice for the Canucks, Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist, Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal and Loui Eriksson scored on an empty net and had an assist.

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks.

“It was a good road win. They came at us early and Markstrom was there. Our push back was great and we were able to close it out. Nice start to the trip.” – Gaunce — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 22, 2017

Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek each scored a goal.

The Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth was eventually replaced in goal by Brian Elliott in the second period.

The Canucks won’t have a day off to rest, they are back on the ice on Wednesday when they take on Pittsburgh.