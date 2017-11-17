Vancouver Canucks fold against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at home

The Vancouver Canucks weren’t so lucky against the Las Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night, losing 5-2 at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, both in the second period.

David Perron, William Karlsson, Erik Haula, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith all scored for the Golden Knights, with Smith capping off Vegas’ third period comeback with an empty-netter.

"We've been battling back for 3 games now…we need to focus on coming out harder." – @BBoeser16 talks about having stronger starts. pic.twitter.com/nnzAimfJ6Z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 17, 2017

Late in the second period a fan in the lower bowl was struck by a puck that flew over the glass, sending the game to intermission nearly a minute early.

What's happening in the stands, looks like someone got hurt bad #canucks — uhm (@UhmmRao) November 17, 2017

Fans on social media say emergency services removed the person from the arena on a stretcher.

Their condition is not yet known.

The final minute of the second period was played out after intermission, before the teams switched ends.

The Canucks will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Nov 19.