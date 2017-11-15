Sports
November 15, 2017 4:50 am

Canucks defeat Kings in a comeback Tuesday night.

The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the L.A. Kings on Tuesday night 3-2, and they came from behind to do it.

The Kings’ Tanner Pearson and Anze Kopitar each scored a goal in the first period, but then the comeback began.

Henrik Sedin and Bo Horvat scored a goal each in the second period, and Sven Baertschi scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period on a power play.

Anders Nilsson made 30 saves for the Canucks, while Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings.

The Vancouver Canucks are back on home ice Thursday, when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

