Canucks lose in Anaheim
The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Ducks in Anaheim Thursday night.
Sven Baertschi scored Vancouver’s only goal early on in the first period.
Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour each scored one goal for Anaheim, while Jakob Silfverberg scored the last two in the third period.
Ducks goalie Ryan Miller left the ice late in the with an unknown injury.
Vancouver will next visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7 p.m.
