November 10, 2017 5:08 am

Canucks lose in Anaheim

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Canucks fell 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Ducks in Anaheim Thursday night.

Sven Baertschi scored Vancouver’s only goal early on in the first period.

Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour each scored one goal for Anaheim, while Jakob Silfverberg scored the last two in the third period.

Ducks goalie Ryan Miller left the ice late in the with an unknown injury.

Vancouver will next visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7 p.m.

