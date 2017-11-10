Canucks lose in Anaheim

The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Ducks in Anaheim Thursday night.

Sven Baertschi scored Vancouver’s only goal early on in the first period.

Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour each scored one goal for Anaheim, while Jakob Silfverberg scored the last two in the third period.

Ducks goalie Ryan Miller left the ice late in the with an unknown injury.

“We weren’t a good hockey team tonight and I haven’t said that many times this year.” – Coach Green pic.twitter.com/OqM0lWCoPc — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2017

Vancouver will next visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7 p.m.