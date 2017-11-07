Detroit Red Wings down Vancouver Canucks on Monday night

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks Monday night at Rogers Arena, 3-2.

Tomas Tatar scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period.

Martin Frk and Darren Helm scored for Detroit, while Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves.

The Canucks are back on the ice on Tuesday when they visit Calgary.