Sports
November 7, 2017 6:23 am

Detroit Red Wings down Vancouver Canucks on Monday night

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
A A

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks Monday night at Rogers Arena, 3-2.

Tomas Tatar scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period.

Martin Frk and Darren Helm scored for Detroit, while Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.

READ MORE: Brock Boeser scores hat trick as Canucks ice Penguins at Rogers Arena

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves.

The Canucks are back on the ice on Tuesday when they visit Calgary.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canucks
Detroit
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings
Red Wings down Canucks
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks loses to Detroit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News