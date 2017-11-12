Sharks devour Vancouver Canucks in San Jose on Saturday night

The San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 on Saturday night.

Logan Couture and Chris Tierney scored twice each, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Aaron Dell made 41 saves for San Jose.

“We have to keep our heads up. It’s a long season and we’re in a tough stretch right now. We’ll rebound out of this.” – D. Sedin — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 12, 2017

Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves.

The Canucks will have a few days to recover until they’re back on the ice in Los Angeles to take on the Kings on Tuesday.