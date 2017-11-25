NHL
November 25, 2017 12:48 pm

Vancouver Canucks fall against New Jersey Devils

By News Anchor  CKNW

New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen (23) skates with the puck as Vancouver Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto (4) chases him during the second period on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Newark, N.J.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
The Vancouver Canucks lost 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils on the road Friday night.

Taylor Hall, Brian Boyle and Damon Severson all scored for New Jersey, while Bo Horvat and Daniel Sedin notched goals for the Canucks.

Friday was the Devils’ turn to host “Hockey Fights Cancer Night,” which raises money for cancer research as well as awareness.

It was only appropriate that Boyle scored after missing the first 10 games of the season to undergo treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia.

The Vancouver Canucks will next play the New York Rangers on Sunday.

