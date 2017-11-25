Vancouver Canucks fall against New Jersey Devils

The Vancouver Canucks lost 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils on the road Friday night.

Taylor Hall, Brian Boyle and Damon Severson all scored for New Jersey, while Bo Horvat and Daniel Sedin notched goals for the Canucks.

"It comes down to the little details to separate who wins and who losses." Coach Green gives his take on tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/0YVN5vavIh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 25, 2017

Friday was the Devils’ turn to host “Hockey Fights Cancer Night,” which raises money for cancer research as well as awareness.

It was only appropriate that Boyle scored after missing the first 10 games of the season to undergo treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia.

The Vancouver Canucks will next play the New York Rangers on Sunday.