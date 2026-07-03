Leafs sign No. 1 pick McKenna to entry-level deal

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Gavin McKenna to a three-year entry-level contract, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old was selected first overall by Toronto at last week’s NHL Draft in Buffalo.

McKenna had 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games with the Penn State Nittany Lions men’s hockey team last season.

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Before joining Penn State, the Whitehorse native recorded 244 points in 133 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

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He was named CHL Player of the Year after leading the Canadian Hockey League with 129 points in 56 games in 2024-25.

McKenna also won gold with Canada at the 2024 under-18 world championship and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and had 14 points in seven games at the 2026 world junior championship, where Canada claimed bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.