Crime
November 25, 2017 10:14 pm

Man in life-threatening condition following assault in downtown Calgary

By Reporter  Global News
Hector Chapparo / Global News
A A

Paramedics said a man was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition after an assault in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 600 block of Macleod Trail southeast at around 7 p.m.

According to police, they have no description of the suspect(s).

No word yet if any arrests have been made.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Calgary Police Service
downtown assault
Life-Threatening
Macleod Trail assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News