Man in life-threatening condition following assault in downtown Calgary
A A
Paramedics said a man was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition after an assault in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
Police were called to the 600 block of Macleod Trail southeast at around 7 p.m.
According to police, they have no description of the suspect(s).
No word yet if any arrests have been made.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.