Trending
November 25, 2017 4:43 pm

Seattle child finds python in apartment toilet

By Staff The Associated Press

A juvenile ball python.

Wikimedia Commons
A A

SEATTLE – A family made an unusual discovery inside the bathroom of their north Seattle apartment on Friday – a snake was hiding in their toilet.

KOMO-TV reports the family called police after a child found the 4-foot (1-meter) snake inside the apartment in the Lake City neighbourhood.

Story continues below

Officers helped remove the snake, and personnel with the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society picked it up.

READ MORE: Man fined US$190 for not putting leash on pet snake in public

Society officials say the snake appears to be a ball python, a non-venomous constrictor that is a popular pet among reptile fans.

Though rare, reports of snakes being discovered in toilets are not unheard of. A Kansas City, Kansas family found a ball python inside their toilet in 2015, and similar incidents have been reported in Australia, Thailand and elsewhere.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ball Python
Python
python in toilet
Pythons
Snake
snake found in toilet
snake in toilet
snake in toilets
Snakes
snakes in toilet

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News