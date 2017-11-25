Seattle child finds python in apartment toilet

SEATTLE – A family made an unusual discovery inside the bathroom of their north Seattle apartment on Friday – a snake was hiding in their toilet.

KOMO-TV reports the family called police after a child found the 4-foot (1-meter) snake inside the apartment in the Lake City neighbourhood.

Officers helped remove the snake, and personnel with the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society picked it up.

READ MORE: Man fined US$190 for not putting leash on pet snake in public

Society officials say the snake appears to be a ball python, a non-venomous constrictor that is a popular pet among reptile fans.

Though rare, reports of snakes being discovered in toilets are not unheard of. A Kansas City, Kansas family found a ball python inside their toilet in 2015, and similar incidents have been reported in Australia, Thailand and elsewhere.