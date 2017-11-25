LCVI opens the curtain on GREASE

Putting on a musical is no easy feat, and the group of student-actors has found that out firsthand. After three months of preparing, the cast of LCVI’s “Grease” has completed its last dress rehearsal.

“I know the leads, all of us have been doing rehearsals pretty much every day of the week since September,” said Patricia McDaniel, who is playing the role of Betty Rizzo. “But the past month, in November, has been every single day for like three hours.”

This is the first time in 12 years the school has performed its own version of GREASE. While there may be a few artistic differences from the version many know and love, the cast is sure audiences will be impressed.

“We’re all motivated towards the same goal of really blowing people’s socks off who already know GREASE, or are seeing the musical for the first time,” director Amy Healey said.

The eager cast has put in long hours – even when they least expect it.

“I’ll be brushing my teeth and start singing a song [from the musical],” said Cian Flaherty, who will take on the role of Danny Zuko.

Performances begin Monday evening through Saturday December 2nd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.