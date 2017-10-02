Should Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute receive its own ‘heritage designation’?

This Wednesday city staff will present the Heritage Committee with a report requesting Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute (KCVI) receive its own heritage designation.

The high school on Frontenac Street in Kingston is set to shutter its doors in 2019.

The school is 225 years old but the existing current location is about a century old.

A heritage designation means any renovations made to the building would have to be approved by the Heritage Committee.

In most cases, this only applies to the exterior of structures.

The idea is receiving mixed reviews.

“I am not sure. It certainly would affect the sale of the building. I think parts of it certainly have significant heritage aspects and other parts. I am not sure that it makes sense,” Tim Orpin, a retired KCVI teacher.

Councillor Peter Stroud said KCVI is a unique case, as this designation the exterior architecture of the building isn’t the main motivation for this designation.

“But really, the story with KCVI is the human history of the students that went there. When it was established 225 years ago it was the only school of its kind if Ontario and the second high school in all of Canada. 225 years is a long time. It predates Confederation,” said Stroud.

Stroud said it should be kept as is because of the long list of famous alumni that passed through the doors like Sir John A. Macdonald and members of the Tragically Hip.

During the recent 225th reunion celebration, former students shared their own ideas on what they want to see done in the future.

“It would be nice to see it live on as some sort of educational institution. I would prefer it wasn’t absorbed by Queen’s,” said Hans Marx, a former student.

“There was a lot of history made in this school. It would be great if it could be preserved as some kind of museum,” said Hayley Scanlan, another former student.

This is only the beginning of the debate on what to do with the Frontenac Street building once it closes for good.

If the Heritage Committee approves the plans, city council will have final say before the end of October.