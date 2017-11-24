Mississauga doctor charged with voyeurism after camera found in employee washroom

A Mississauga doctor is facing charges after allegedly placing a camera in a women’s employee washroom.

Peel Regional Police said two women came forward after a camera was found in a washroom at a medical centre located near Silver Creek Boulevard and Cawthra Road.

Investigators arrested Fady Ghaly, 45, of Milton, on Thursday and charged him with two counts of voyeurism.

He was released on a promise to appear with a court date scheduled for next month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).