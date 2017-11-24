Two people arrested after police conduct drug searches at 4 Halifax homes

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people after four drug searches were carried out throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) on Thursday.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. police officers executed four separate search warrants:

At 1118 Barrington Street, officers seized a quantity of marijuana, cannabis resin, edible cannabis products and a quantity of cash. A woman was arrested at the scene without incident.

At an apartment at King’s Wharf Place in Dartmouth, officers seized a number of documents.

At a residence on Rockcliffe Drive in Lakeside, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, marijuana, cannabis resin, edible cannabis products and other drug paraphernalia.

At 11:30 a.m., an apartment in the 5500 block of Fenwick Street in Halifax, officers seized a quantity of cash and documents. A man was arrested at the scene without incident.

According to police, Jesse Gerald Carroll, 35, of Halifax is facing one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in MDMA, possession for the purpose of trafficking in LSD, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and two counts of possession for trafficking cannabis resin.

A 22-year-old Halifax woman is facing one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin.

She was released on a promise to appear and an undertaking. She is also scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 16, 2018 to face the charges.

Caroll was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.