2 St. FX students facing charges after sexual assault allegations, RCMP looking for more victims

Two St. FX University students are facing charges after an alleged sexual assault on campus over the weekend.

RCMP confirm they received a complaint from an 18-year-old woman on Nov. 22. The university has previously confirmed with Global News the alleged incident occurred in a residence on campus this past weekend.

Two men were arrested on the evening of Nov. 22.

According to RCMP, another student came forward during the course of the investigation and alleged that one of the men had sexually assaulted her twice this year.

The 19-year-old woman told police one incident took place in September and another in November.

RCMP say a 19-year-old Halifax man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 10, 2018.

Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Truro man and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2018.

Both men have been released on conditions.

Police believe there may be more victims

RCMP say the two women in this investigation have been offered access to support provided by police victim services.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they are a victim or is a witness to a crime to reach out.

They can contact:

Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or 1-800-803-RCMP

Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Centre in Antigonish at 902-863-6221

St. FX Health and Counselling Centre Services at 902-861-2263

University investigating

The university has previously confirmed to Global News the victim in the original complaint reported the alleged incident to the school on Sunday.

Andrew Beckett, head of student services, said the school has a sexual violence policy, which dictates they work with victims to explain their options.

“Part of the process is to make sure they know of all channels of reporting the incident,” he told Global News on Thursday. “The victim (of this alleged incident) decided to report with us and the RCMP.”

The school is now conducting its own investigation, which will take place “parallel” to the RCMP investigation.

