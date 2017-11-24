Peterborough teen charged after toy gun brought to school

A Peterborough teen faces charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to a elementary school on Wednesday morning.

Police say during a morning break, the 13-year-old boy threatened to use a weapon against other students in the schoolyard.

“When officers arrived they located the youth along with the weapon, which was determined to be a plastic toy gun capable of discharging plastic beads,” police said.

The youth was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in Peterborough court on Dec 18. The name of the teen is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police did not release the name of the school.