Alberta teen charged with bringing replica gun to school

A St. Albert teenager has been arrested and charged with threatening a classmate with a gun.

A 17-year-old boy​ is accused of bringing a handgun to St. Albert Catholic High School on Monday.

RCMP say a student was threatened with a replica handgun.

On Monday evening, police arrested a 17-year-old and seized a replica gun from his home.

The teen is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats against a person.

The St. Albert Catholic School Division, St. Albert RCMP and other agencies are developing a plan to ensure the safety of students at the school.

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance to the St. Albert Catholic School Division, St. Albert Catholic High School and the St. Albert RCMP. ” Cpl. Laurel Kading said.

“The introduction of the Violence Threat Risk Assessment model to St. Albert has allowed our school and community partners to work together to effectively address cases of violence while helping perpetrators change their destructive behaviours. ”

The identity of the accused can’t be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He’s scheduled to appear in St. Albert Youth court on Jan. 2.