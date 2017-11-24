Man who started several northern Sask. wildfires ordered to pay compensation

A man has pleaded guilty to starting several wildfires in northern Saskatchewan and ordered to pay compensation for the cost of putting them out.

The Hall Lake wildfires happened on July 4, 2015 while fire crews were battling massive wildfires that were threatening La Ronge and other communities.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the Hall Lake wildfires.

It was determined the fires had been deliberately set at four separate locations along a trail west of the community.

The investigation led conservation officers to Donald Halkett Jr., 22, who admitted he threw lit wooden matches into the forest while walking along the trail.

Halkett Jr., who is from Hall Lake, pleaded guilty to mischief and failing to comply with a fire ban.

He received a six-month conditional sentence which include a curfew, not to possess or consume alcohol, 100 hours of community service and a $100 surcharge.

Halkett Jr. was also fined $250 for starting a fire during a fire ban and was ordered to pay just over $41,300 in compensation towards the cost of putting out the wildfires.