Edmonton and other areas of Alberta hit with freezing rain warning

A freezing rain warning was issued for several parts of Alberta Thursday morning, including the City of Edmonton.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly after 10 a.m. for Edmonton and surrounding communities because of a low pressure system.

Environment Canada said rain would freeze on contact with cold ground surfaces in the capital region, where temperatures were just above freezing Thursday morning.

It made for slippery conditions on Edmonton streets. Drivers were advised to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions.

Environment Canada said most of the freezing rain in Edmonton was expected to dissipate around the early afternoon.

Areas in the northern part of the province were also hit with freezing rain, including Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and Whitecourt.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falls in sub-zero temperatures.