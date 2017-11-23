Saint-Quentin, N.B. double homicide victims were shot: RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick have determined two people who were found dead in Saint-Quentin last month died from gunshot wounds.
Police were called to a home on rue Valcourt on the afternoon of Oct. 30. There, they found the bodies of a man and woman, later identified as Jean-Paul Caron, 67, and Mélanie Roussie, 36.
RCMP say autopsies have determined the cause of death for both victims was gunshot wounds.
Police say Roussie and Caron are both the victims of homicide. They do not believe this was a random incident, however, no one has been arrested in the case.
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the double homicide, or who may have seen the two victims on Oct. 30, to call New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 506-548-7774 or the Saint-Quentin detachment at 506-235-2149.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
