Canada
November 1, 2017 11:49 am

N.B. RCMP investigating deaths of man, woman in Saint-Quentin as double homicide

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP in New Brunswick say the deaths of a man and woman in Saint-Quentin earlier this week is being investigated as a double homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Rue Valcourt at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, where they found the bodies of the two people inside.

The victims have been identified as Jean Paul Caron, 67, and Melanie Roussie, 36, both of Saint-Quentin.

RCMP say no arrests have been made, but police do not believe the incident was a random act.

Police are asking anyone who saw the victims in the day leading up to the discovery of their bodies, or anyone with information, to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

