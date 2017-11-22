Changes to after-school program guidelines cause headaches for Toronto parents

Excitement and relief are just some of the feelings being experienced by families with children who attend the after-school program at Sprouts Growing Minds & Bodies in the city’s east-end.

The institution that offers walk-safe pickups from nearby Toronto schools was caught off-guard when they received a letter from the Ministry of Education last Thursday indicating they were, in essence, operating an unlicensed daycare and would, therefore, have to limit enrollment to three days a week per child, with no program running more than two hours.

“To find out on a Sunday that you have less than a week to find other child care for your children seems absurd,” Melissa Kluger, whose daughter is enrolled at Sprouts,. said Tuesday.

At the time, Indira Naidoo-Harris, the Minister responsible for Early Years and Child Care said that Sprouts was in violation of the Child Care and Early Years Act (CCEYA).

Sprouts was essentially told to become a licensed child-care provider or cut the amount of time that children spent at the facility.

“Licensing provides safety, including criminal reference checks for staff, inspection of the physical facility and nutritional expectations,” Laurel Rothman, from the Ontario Coalition for Better Childcare, said.

But applying to become a licensed daycare means a huge expense that some daycares, like Oaks n’ Acorns, cannot afford.

Oaks n’ Acorns only offers programs three days a week to fall within the provincial guidelines and according to CEO Winnie Standish, it has forced clients to look elsewhere for care.

“We have a lot of families who would like us to do it five days a week,” Standish said. “So when we couldn’t offer that, they sought other places instead, so we are seeing a lot of our clients now going to our competitors.”

Another option would be for Sprouts and other daycares to become authorized recreational service providers through the city, but that program won’t be available until at least next September.

Ultimately, Sprouts has settled upon an internal business model change that will incorporate other businesses to provide its afternoon activities — a change that will have no effect on families and will satisfy the CCEYA.

“They’re going to be able to be here and share all the magical memories and moments that we create around here,” Faye Rauw founder of Sprouts said.

Sprouts may have found a way around the guidelines for now, but it isn’t the solution to the growing problem of a lack of after-school spaces and programs for children, especially in Toronto.

“This is an issue that is really at the surface of every parent’s mind every day,” Sara Ehrhardt, member of the Toronto East Enders for Childcare said. “We haven’t seen a growth in spaces in our community.

“There’s nowhere near enough for the demand in the neighbourhood.”

—With files from Minna Rhee