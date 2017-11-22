Former CEO for Halifax Children’s Hospital yanked from powerful women in Canada list

Nearly 24 hours after it was announced Tracy Kitch would receive an award from the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada’s most powerful women, it appears she will no longer be receiving the commendation.

Kitch resigned from her role as CEO of the Halifax children’s hospital on Aug. 23, days before an independent review found that she charged $47,273.32 in “potentially personal” expenses to her corporate credit card.

She has since paid back the money. However, Halifax Regional Police are investigating.

The decision by WXN was released in a statement on Wednesday night from PhaseNyne, the parent company of WXN.

“An Award Winner was nominated and selected prior to an outstanding investigation and her subsequent resignation. We have determined she will not be a recipient of the 2017 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. Once the investigation is concluded we will evaluate our next steps,” the statement reads.

The update from WXN caps of a tumultuous 24 hours as the organization’s Facebook page has been flooded with negative comments and one-star reviews.

“Honouring Tracy Kitch with an award is completely insane. Give your head a shake!!!” reads one comment.

“Please reconsider who you choose to honour,” said another.

Although the company has published its list of 2017 Top 100 online earlier in the day, a biography of Kitch was not included.

A spokesperson for the organization has told the Canadian Press the Kitch will not be attending the awards gala, which was scheduled for Thursday.