Women’s Executive Network blasted after naming former IWK CEO to list of powerful women in Canada

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) is under fire after it named Tracy Kitch, the former CEO of the IWK Health Centre, to its Top 100 list of most powerful women in Canada.

Kitch resigned from her role as CEO of the Halifax children’s hospital on Aug. 23, days before an independent review found that she charged $47,273.32 in “potentially personal” expenses to her corporate credit card.

She has since paid back the money. However, Halifax Regional Police are investigating.

Since WXN included Kitch on its annual list, the organization’s Facebook page has been flooded with negative comments and one-star reviews.

“Honoring Tracy Kitch with an award is completely insane. Give your head a shake!!!” reads one comment.

“Please reconsider who you choose to honour,” said another.

Nova Scotia’s auditor general has said he’ll conduct financial and performance audits of the IWK’s books and practices as a result of the financial scandal.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

“The investigation into financial mismanagement within the IWK Health Centre is ongoing and no charges have been laid,” said Const. Dianne Penfound, a spokesperson for Halifax police in an email on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Women’s Executive Network issued a statement in a pair of tweets.

“Tracy Kitch was nominated and selected as an Award Winner prior to the outstanding investigation and her subsequent resignation,” one of the tweets read.

Nominees are nominated and selected based on the role that they hold between Jan 1 and Dec 31 of the year prior. We hope this news does not cast a negative light on the remarkable women we are celebrating this year. (2/2) — WXN (@WXN) November 21, 2017

The independent review that uncovered the expense scandal covered the period of mid-August 2014 to June 2017.

Although the company has published its list of 2017 Top 100 online, a biography of Kitch has not been included.

Repeated requests for comment from WXN or its parent company, PhaseNyne, were not returned.