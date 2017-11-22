New Alberta dental fee guide recommends 8.5% drop for dozens of procedures

The Alberta government has come to an agreement with the Alberta Dental Association and College on a new fee guide.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced Wednesday morning the guide recommends an 8.5 per cent drop in dental prices for 60 procedures.

READ MORE: Albertans could see dental costs drop thanks to new fee guide

Hoffman said the fee guide can serve as a tool for consumers to compare prices.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care,” Hoffman said. “We’ve partnered with the Alberta Dental Association and College to make sure dental health is affordable and transparent in this province.”

The fee guide is a list of recommendations not mandates, which means dentists will still determine the cost of procedures. But the government said other provinces have seen the majority of dentists adhere to their provincial dental fee guides.

READ MORE: Alberta dentists, government holding further discussions about fees despite new guide

In August, a three per cent decrease was recommended by the association and college – after a 2016 review found Albertans pay 44 per cent more on average for common dental procedures than the rest of Canada.

However, Hoffman expressed her displeasure with the guide and asked the Alberta Dental Association and College to come up with something different.

The new fee guide will take effect on Jan. 1.