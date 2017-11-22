Mounties investigate weekend stabbing in Whistler Village
Whistler RCMP is investigating a stabbing in the resort municipality’s Town Plaza early on Sunday morning.
Mounties were called to the area around Main Street and Northlands Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a single stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the stabbing happened after an altercation between the victim and another man.
Mounties are now looking for a suspect, described as a 26 or 27-year-old South Asian man.
Police said he is about six feet tall, 225 lbs., and was wearing a forest green jacket with fur on the hood.
Investigators also said the suspect was seen with a blonde woman, described as about 5’10” tall and 140 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Whistler RCMP, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
