November 22, 2017 11:07 am

Mounties investigate weekend stabbing in Whistler Village

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Whistler RCMP is investigating a stabbing in the resort municipality’s Town Plaza early on Sunday morning.

Mounties were called to the area around Main Street and Northlands Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a single stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the stabbing happened after an altercation between the victim and another man.

Mounties are now looking for a suspect, described as a 26 or 27-year-old South Asian man.

Police said he is about six feet tall, 225 lbs., and was wearing a forest green jacket with fur on the hood.

Investigators also said the suspect was seen with a blonde woman, described as about 5’10” tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whistler RCMP, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

