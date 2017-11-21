Annual checkups are not always effective for healthy people: report

Even though it has been ingrained in us to visit the doctor once a year for a checkup, some experts say for healthy people, this is not always effective.

According to a new report by the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care published in Canadian Family Physician, healthy people shouldn’t be seeing their family doctors for yearly checkups.

And although this news isn’t quite new (several provinces have made changes for annual checkups and alternative recommendations have been set since 1978), authors also argue the traditional annual physical exam of asymptomatic adults could also be harmful.

Dr. Richard Birtwhistle, lead author of the study, says when a healthy patient goes in to see a doctor with no symptoms, they often get over-tested or sometimes end up with complications as a result of these tests.

“They may be treated for things they may not need to be treated for,” he tells Global News. “Often, if somebody has headaches, they may end up on a treatment they don’t necessarily need.”

He says some doctors also have a fear of missing a health problem, but rarely, does something go misdiagnosed if a patient doesn’t go every year.

And if a doctor does advise the patient to take a test or get medication they may not necessarily need, this can cause further anxiety in the patient, he adds.

Healthy patients should only be seeing their doctors for checkups every three to five years.

Using resources

And while Birtwhistle stresses this doesn’t mean you should avoid going to the doctor if you are having any symptoms or if you’re on any medication or in need of medical attention, it does bring up a point on how doctors should be using their time.

“What we’re more interested in is how we can re-purpose the resources that are used for annual physicals to maybe provide more preventive care,” he continues.

Instead, during these checkups (if they are on a yearly basis), it would be more useful to talk about healthier habits and other preventive measures.

“Instead of the ritual head-to-toe, but a more tailored visit.”

He adds it also doesn’t have to be with a doctor, a yearly visit could be with another health professional (including a nurse practitioner or nurse) on the team that can answer your specific questions about screening or testing, for example.

His research notes annual checkups are particularly useful for people over 65.

The funds

And in Ontario, for example, the personalized health review was introduced in 2013 as a replacement for the annual physical for healthy adults 18 to 64.

This review was shorter than a full physical exam, and $27 cheaper under OHIP fees. Doctors can now bill the province $50 per visit compared to a $77 annual physical.

But Birtwhistle says his team’s research wasn’t so much about saving money, but rather using money that was being spent on annual checkups more effectively. “Also stop some of the testing cascade that happens … there are costs to those tests.”

Doctor to patient culture

And while many of us fear or avoid the doctor, it’s always beneficial to have an understanding where you are health-wise.

One survey from the Cleveland Clinic found 60 per cent of men avoided the doctor, and 40 per cent only went if they feared a serious medical condition.

Another 2014 report found some people who avoided doctors felt embarrassment or guilt, while others found it to waste time or too much of a “hassle.” Some simple just couldn’t find the time to go.

Birtwhistle says the most important thing is to keep an open relationship with your doctor — talk about your fears, symptoms and come up with a plan to avoid health problems in the long-run.

