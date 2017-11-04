How will end of Daylight Savings Time impact your headaches and migraines?

The Canadian Headache Society is advising British Columbians to avoid hitting the snooze button on Sunday morning.

President Doctor Sian Spacey said not everyone should take advantage of the extra hour of sleep when the clocks fall back, adding that people who suffer from migraines and headaches can get them by getting too much rest.

“When I have a patient in my office, I always tell them to go to bed the same time every night, wake up the same time every morning — whether it’s a weekday or a weekend,” said Spacey.

So what should people who are prone to headaches and migraines do? Spacey said the answer is slowly re-adjusting.

“Say they normally wake up at 7 every morning. And instead of waking up on 7 this Sunday, which would give them the extra hour, to set their alarm clock for 6:15. And to get up at 6:15 for the next couple of days, then 6:30, then 6:45. And then they can get back to their regular 7 o’clock wake up.”

About a quarter of the population deals with some form of migraines or regular headaches, said Spacey.

Change your clocks, check your alarms

Meanwhile, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services want to remind people to always check their smoke alarms when they change their clocks.

Captain Jonathan Gormick said batteries should be changed twice a year so they like to remind you to do it at the start and end of daylight savings time.

“We always want a fresh battery in people’s smoke alarms. It’s absolutely proven that smoke alarms save lives and we have countless examples of people getting out of burning structures only because a smoke alarm went off.”

Gormick recommends testing the smoke alarm to make sure it is working after changing the battery.

He said alarms need to be replaced after 10 years.