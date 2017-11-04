Horgan says decision on ending Daylight Saving Time in B.C. will come ‘when it’s appropriate’

Premier John Horgan said he has been surprised how many British Columbians have contacted him about whether the province should abandon Daylight Saving Time.

In September, the Union of B.C. Municipalities endorsed a resolution from Grand Forks asking the province to consider abolishing Daylight Saving Time.

READ MORE: WATCH: Kamloops man launches petition for B.C. to remain on one time year long

Following the resolution, Horgan asked members of the public to contact him with their thoughts on the time change. On Thursday, he said he was surprised at the response he received.

Is Daylight Saving Time a waste of time?

“Many thousands of people have sent me emails and they’ve expressed their point of view,” Horgan said.

“Daylight Saving Time and the timing of the holiday in February are two issues that I didn’t expect to have as much interest in, but I’m excited that British Columbians are sending me their points of view on those and we’ll make decisions on those when it’s appropriate.”

READ MORE: Daylight Saving Time leads to ‘massive productivity losses,’ study says

Most of British Columbia — with a few exceptions — observes Daylight Saving Time.

Late last month, the Alberta government officially scrapped a bill aimed at doing away with the semi-annual time change despite a survey that found 74 per cent of respondents were in favour of doing away with Daylight Saving Time.

— With files from Caley Ramsey