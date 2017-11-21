Ontario college students return to class after strike ends

Classes are scheduled to resume today for about 500,000 Ontario students following a five-week faculty strike.

The Ontario government said it is offering a full tuition refund to students who withdraw from this semester due to the length of the college strike.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews says the province’s 24 colleges will be expected to foot the bill for any refunds.

The province said students will have two weeks from the resumption of classes on Tuesday to decide whether or not they want to continue with the condensed semester.

The government said students will also be eligible to receive up to $500 for unexpected costs they incurred because of the labour dispute, such as childcare fees, rebooked train or bus tickets, or rent.

The 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians, who had been on strike since Oct. 15, returned to work on Monday to prepare for students’ return.

Ontario’s Liberal government first tried to introduce and pass the back-to-work legislation in one fell swoop Thursday night but the NDP forced the legislature to sit through the weekend to debate the bill, ultimately passing it Sunday afternoon.

