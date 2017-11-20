2 arrested after officer assaulted at Red Deer Rebels hockey game

Two police officers were assaulted and two people were arrested during a Red Deer Rebels hockey game in Red Deer, Alta. on Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., RCMP officers on duty at the game were asked to help security remove a 21-year-old woman they believed was heavily intoxicated.

READ MORE: Guns and fake Canadian money seized in Red Deer investigation

The woman reportedly ignored verbal requests to leave the building from both security before “striking” one of the officers. While being arrested, she “resisted vigorously, striking and kicking both police officers repeatedly,” RCMP said in a news release Monday.

A 27-year-old man who was with her at the time attempted to intervene during the arrest and was also taken into custody, police said.

Several more officers were called in to help restrain the suspect. She was eventually arrested without injury. Both officers sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man attacked with machete, has SUV stolen after meeting woman through online dating site near Red Deer: RCMP

The woman will face three charges of assault on a police officer, two charges of resisting/obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief. The man will face two charges of uttering threats and one charge of mischief.

Neither suspect can be named at this time as the charges haven’t been sworn before the courts. Both are to appear in court on Dec. 19.