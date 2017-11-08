‘Veiled’ threat on social media prompts lockdown at Red Deer high school

A Red Deer high school was put into lockdown mode while about 500 students were there for a bike-a-thon event on Tuesday night after a “veiled online threat” was posted to social media, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were alerted to the lockdown, which was called for by school officials at Hunting Hills High School, at about 7 p.m. Officers then cleared the school and said they have not “substantiated the threat at this time.”

The remainder of the bike-a-thon, a 24-hour event, was cancelled by school officials as a result of the incident.

The RCMP said an investigation is ongoing.