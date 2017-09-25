Youth in custody after ‘potential threat’ locks down northern Alberta school: RCMP

A youth is in custody and the RCMP are investigating after they say officers were notified of a “potential threat” directed at students of a school in the northern Alberta hamlet of Wabasca.

Police said a “verbal threat” made at Mistassiniy High School saw the school go into lockdown mode at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The youth suspected of being behind the threat was located and arrested at 3:20 p.m. but police did not say where. The lockdown was then lifted.

Mounties said they could not reveal whether the suspect is a student at the school and said it was too early to say if charges would be laid.

“At no time was any member of the public, school personnel or affected students at risk,” the RCMP said.

Wabasca is located about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.